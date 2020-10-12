Emporia Fire Department presents colors at Arrowhead stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – It was a special day for the Emporia Fire Department Sunday as they marched on the field at Arrowhead Stadium to present the colors.

The honor guard made the over two hour trip to present the colors before the Chiefs played the Raiders. Not only did they present the colors, but they gave the Chiefs’ mascot, Wolfie, one of their department’s challenge coins.

“We contacted the Chiefs organization last year about presenting the colors,” said Austin Gilliam. “Due to COVID-19, some departments were unable to fill the roll of color guard this year. This moved us into a position to present the colors on October the 11th and with short notice we jumped at the occasion to participate in this weeks game.”

The honor guard had the opportunity to watch the game as well.

“Although a heartbreaking loss, we greatly appreciated the invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs and hope to be given the opportunity again for future games,” said Austin Gilliam.