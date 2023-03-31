EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia fire department has deployed its entire fleet of trucks to deal with fires on this red flag day.

“We are tied up right now,” Emporia Fire Department Lt. Colter Serig said. “All of our county trucks are busy right now.”

There is a fire at 1761 Road G just north of Highway 50, a fire at 3100 W South Avenue and a fire at 1709 Road 175, according to Serig.

East of Emporia at 1709 Rd. 175, a controlled burn got out of control, according to Serig. The EFD sent two grass rigs. A grass rig from Olpe District 5 also responded.

At 1761 Road G, the Emporia Fire Department had two grass trucks, a tender and a gator working the scene, according to Serig.

At 3100 West South Ave. near the Emporia Transfer Station, one acre had burned and a city fire engine was working it. A volunteer department brush truck from District 5 was heading to the location.