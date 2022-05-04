TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Emporia Fire Department is hosting a water rescue training class.

Jimmy Hubbard with Trident Rescue started their training indoors to get the fire department familiar with the equipment. He then led them in hands-on scenario training before taking them out to the water at Soden’s Grove Park. Once they were in the water, they had to pass day and night courses to become certified.

“I would rather them call us or us be proficient and never have to deploy, than us to be called upon and not have any training at all and then we’re reacting in an unsafe manner,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said he believes in “turn around, don’t drown” since most people are unfamiliar with waterways and how fast they can change. This training is especially important since he believes more people are getting on the waterways since COVID restrictions have lifted.