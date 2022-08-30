EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman, said Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review.

This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia High School football team.

Goodman said he expects to make a decision Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday, unless his office requests further investigation.

On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to the Emporia Police Department at 4:17 p.m. The incident happened at Emporia High School.