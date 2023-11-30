EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia fraternity put out a statement after a 20-year-old was arrested at the Sigma Tau Gamma house with cocaine, marijuana and LSD.

On Wednesday, the Emporia Police Department announced Caden Hunt was arrested Monday on suspicion of distributing and selling controlled substances. An Emporia State University spokeswoman confirmed Hunt is currently enrolled at the university.

“Sigma Tau Gamma Headquarters condemns the behaviors demonstrated by a recently expelled member on November 28, 2023, at Emporia State University,” the fraternity said in a media statement. “Upon learning of the incident, both Sigma Tau Gamma Headquarters and the Delta Chapter responded with swift and immediate action.”

The fraternity said an application to remove the student was approved by the chief executive officer within 24 hours. Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity said they would be working in conjunction with Emporia State University and local authorities on the matter.

“The conduct exhibited by the former member is not tolerated under any circumstances and has no place in Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity,” the fraternity said in the media statement.

Hunt was arrested and taken to the Lyon County Jail on charges of four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of distribution of LSD, one count of distribution of marijuana, one count of each of possession with intent to distribute each drug and criminal possession of a firearm, according to Emporia Police.