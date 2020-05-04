Emporia group proves you’re never too young to make a difference

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of young people in Emporia are proving that you’re never too young to make a difference, even during a pandemic.

Each week, volunteers with the organization called Never Too Young make hundreds of meals from scratch.

It’s a Christian ministry group based in Emporia mostly made up of college students. During the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteers have been delivering those meals to people in the community for free.

“Looking at the different strengths within the members of our group, offering a free meal delivery service seemed like a really great place to start,” said Director Megan Allen. “We had no idea it would end up getting as big as it has.”

What they thought would be serving maybe upwards of 40 families a week turned into serving hundreds. It’s an idea that came to them after returning home from a mission trip they went on during spring break. The pandemic began to spread quickly throughout the U.S. shortly after.

“We just came back to this overwhelming need,” volunteer Genevieve Lowery said. “People were fearful and anxious. There were people who couldn’t get out and were losing their jobs, so we wanted to jump in and keep working.”

Not only are they providing meals to people in need, they’re also providing a little bit of hope as well.

“It is lifting people’s spirits and it’s not just about giving somebody a meal it’s about putting a smile to their face,” Allen said.

