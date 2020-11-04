Emporia Health Center Center has 5 staff members test positive for coronavirus

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Health Center Director and Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively spoke to KVOE Radio in Emporia on Wednesday morning explaining she received an unexpected call from the National Guard saying one of their staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

The National Guard was being used to help with COVID-19 testing at the health center in Emporia.

Five or six members of the National Guard have been put into quarantine.

Contact tracing led to an employee at the health center. Justin Ogleby spoke to KSNT from the center and confirmed that several employees had tested positive.

“I don’t see it being a lot more (people),” Ogleby said. “We’re switching our staffing around out of an abundance of caution.”

While walk-in immunizations have been cancelled at the health center, they will still continue to do flu shots.

Hively said the center is now going forward with “Plan C’ but did not elaborate.