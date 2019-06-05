Emporia health experts urge people to start walking

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - Toni Haggard from Emporia knows the importance of regular exercise.

"I am active everyday if I can be. I also play pickleball which is an up and coming sport in Emporia.

It's important for me to stay active, not only for physical well being but also it gets good endorphins moving around in your brain," explains Haggard.

We all know it's good for us, but sometimes exercise can be daunting. So health experts recommend starting with the basics. Walking!

"The great thing about walking is that just about anyone can do it. You don't need any special equipment or anything like that. You just get out and walk! It has the lowest drop out rate of any of the different types of exercises. So it's just a way to incorporate everybody," explains Daphne Mertens with Healthier Lyon County.

Healthier Lyon County and Newman Regional Health are trying to get you walking with their Walk with a Doc event each month.

Not only do you have the opportunity to get moving, but also talk with a local doctor for free.

Mertens says, "Every month a different provider or organization comes. So that includes doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, therapists. They are able to walk with people with no co-pay. So the great thing about that is if you have a question for a doctor, you can meet with them and get really comfortable."

"It's really nice to see them out of their white coats and chatting with participants as they go along.

If you have a problem like diabetes, it's nice to have that one on one in a casual situation rather than a more serious one," says Haggard.

June's Walk with a Doc event is this upcoming Saturday, June 8th, at 10:00 AM.

For more information visit: https://walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/emporia-ks/