Emporia High School football coach fired after abuse allegations

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia Board of Education voted to fire Emporia High School football coach Corby Milleson after allegations of abuse on Wednesday night.

Milleson will still get the full pay for the season even though his contract is terminated.

Colton Bieker last played for Emporia High School in 2018, with the ultimate goal of playing college football one day. Now he’s a student at Emporia State, where he got an offer to play, but is instead standing up against the abuse he claims he experienced from his head coach in high school.

“He knew my relationship with my dad,” Bieker said. “He said it wasn’t worth my dad’s time to watch me play.”

The allegations told to KSNT News range from being hit with different things, like clipboards and practice schedules, to being shoved and grabbed by the helmet. In most instances, athletes and parents say he used profanity.

Bieker said instead of coaching, Milleson tried to put players down. Bieker said it killed his love for the game.

“That was heartbreaking to go from that being the life goal to just not even wanting to do it anymore was crazy,” said Jennifer Newman, Bieker’s mother.

Milleson has been the head coach since 2014.

“There was never a second we were playing for him,” said Bieker. “We were playing for each other.”