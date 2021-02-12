Emporia High School lockdown lifted after ‘student issue’

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia High School was given the “all clear” after briefly being in a lockdown Friday afternoon.

Officials with the school told KSNT News it was a “student issue” and didn’t provide any more comment.

The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes, according to school officials. Emporia High School classified this as a level 2 lockdown. The school said this is issued when something happens within the building. That can be anything from a medical issue to “anything students shouldn’t see.” The school keeps students in the classrooms until the situation is resolved.