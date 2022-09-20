Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School are currently on lockdown. (Courtesy Photo/KSNT)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – 27 News has confirmed that Emporia High School is currently under a level 2 lockdown.

Emporia Middle School, as of 3:07 p.m., is no longer in a lockdown.

A level 2 lockdown means students can not leave their classrooms, a level 1 lockdown does not allow students to leave the building, according to school officials.

The school district sent out the following statement:

“Parents and Guardians as a precautionary measure Emporia High School has been placed in a level 2 lockdown and the Emporia middle school and the transitions programs have been placed in a level 1 lockdown. We will send out a notice once the lock down has been lifted.”

According to Ray Mattas, the Emporia Police Department received a report of an unverified threat at the Emporia High School. There is a large police presence at Emporia High School while this is being investigated.

The EPD has asked parents to remain home until they are notified by the school district.

Emporia High School has 1,300 students and the middle school has 900 students.