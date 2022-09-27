The Emporia High School was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday after a gas leak was discovered. (Photo Courtesy/Emporia Kansas Fire Department)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Students were briefly evacuated from the Emporia High School following a report of a gas leak.

According to the Emporia Kansas Fire Department, a science classroom was found to be the source of a gas leak. The room was isolated and the cause of the leak was found quickly.

Students were evacuated from the building as a precaution as firefighters dealt with the problem and shut off the gas. Once the building was cleared of any hazards, students were allowed to go back inside. No injuries were reported from this incident.