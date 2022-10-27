EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two hundred and sixty-six banners will be on display in Emporia to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Every year the veterans’ banners hang downtown and at Emporia State University for about a month in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.

The banners have grown in popularity since 2014 when Emporia Main Street displayed 40 banners. In 2022, 266 will be hung, each featuring a veteran with connections to Emporia.

Families can find their banners using a link to find the banner that honors their veterans.

On Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 Emporia Main Street will host Haunted Historic Tours on Commercial Street.

Tickets are $10 for an opportunity to visit six locations in Emporia. Each tour will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The six locations include:

On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Emporia Dia de Los Muertos festival will start with a parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by Emporia Main Street downtown trick or treating.

The celebration will be held in the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street. There will be food, music, and more.