EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia has issued a water warning on Monday.

The alert was issued at 4:54 p.m. on Sept. 18 through Emporia’s alert system. The Water Warning can be issued when the city’s water supply is facing serious challenges requiring immediate intervention.

Water shortages threaten the city’s ability to meet essential water needs for public safety and the community. Mandatory actions are required during a Water Warning such as eliminating non-essential water use, conserving indoor water use up to 1,000 gallons per week until warning is lifted, and emergency preparedness measures. City of Emporia Water Warning excerpt

This comes after the City of Emporia reported water issues on Sept. 14. These were largely attributed to water tower maintenance which lead to multiple water main breaks across the city.