EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department will use its lobby as a cooling center to help people take a break from the outdoors during this week-long heat wave.

Open 24 hours a day, the lobby will allow people to cool off and use the water fountain before having to go back outside. Pets are also allowed in the cooling center as long as they are controlled by the owner. While the cooling center is available to everyone, the department wants to remind you it’s not meant to be used as a camping site.

“You can come in here for an hour, cool off,” Capt. Ray Mattas with the Emporia Police Department said. “We still have to conduct our business here, so people are going to come in to make police reports, they’re gonna come in to get paperwork they need, things along those lines. So, we still need to be able to conduct our business. This isn’t a permanent shelter. It’s just a place to get cooled off, like I said maybe for you or your pet if you need it.”

If you need medical care while at the cooling center, that can also be provided. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobby will also be open as a cooling center to help people beat the heat.