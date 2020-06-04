Emporia leaders to open indoor pool, not open aquatic center this summer

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Recreation Commission is only opening one of its pools for the summer season. The commission recently voted to not open the Jones Aquatic Center due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s about guaranteeing the safety of the patrons and our staff,” Said Amanda Gutierrez, assistant director of operations at the Emporia Recreation Center. “We’ve got 18, 19, 20-year-olds working out there. We weren’t so concerned about in the pool, but the Jones Aquatic Center has a lot of deck space.”

Starting Monday, people will be able to use the indoor pool at the Emporia Recreation Center at 313 West 4th Ave. This will only be for swimming laps at first, but Gutierrez said they plan to open for swim classes starting on June 22. Aqua fitness classes are expected to begin June 29.

Gutierrez said they hope to start opening the pool for recreational use in July, but they don’t have a confirmed date.

“Unfortunately we’re in that situation where I think we have the 8th most cases in Kansas where we’re the 17th largest county,” Gutierrez said. “We have to be a little more cautious and that’s the approach we’ve taken.”

Currently, the only thing open at the ERC is the fitness room. It is only open for limited hours and some equipment is closed to promote social distancing. Gutierrez said they recommend people wear masks and wipe down the equipment before and after they work out.

The ERC is currently in phase two of its reopening plan. Gutierrez said they plan to open things like racquetball courts, the gymnasium and walking track on June 15.