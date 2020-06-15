Emporia Lions Club celebrates Flag Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In celebration of Flag day, the Emporia Lions Club put up flags on each side of the I-35 overpass on S road on Sunday.

They waved at cars passing underneath, many of which honked as they made their way through.

One of the organizers Gary Post said it was a great way for the club to come together.

“Putting it together, I enjoy doing that sort of thing and just being out here, feeding off the energy from people coming by waving, honking, yelling and shouting,” said Post. “It’s cool.”

They were out there from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They also made sure to bring plenty of water with them to make sure they stayed cool while standing out in the heat.