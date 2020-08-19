Emporia Main Street combines two popular events for “Moonlight Walk Party” Thursday

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Main Street is combining two popular summer events that were originally cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Moonlight Walk Party” combines aspects of the “Welcome Back Block Party” and “Summer Moonlight Madness” that usually takes place in later summer each year.

The “Welcome Back Block Party” usually attracts around 3,000 people and takes place in two blocks of downtown. Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said they knew that wasn’t possible this year, but they still wanted to introduce students to downtown businesses.

“We are inviting students, community members, whoever wants to come out, grab their mask, come downtown,” Buchholz said. “I think we have over 27 businesses right now signed up and each business is going to have some sort of special promotion or give away.”

People can download an event passport on Wednesday afternoon or pick them up at a participating business. If people visit each business and return the passport to Emporia Main Street they will be entered to win a number of prizes.

Instead of blocking off two city blocks, the street will stay open. Buchholz said the event includes businesses from the 500 block to 1100 block of Commercial Street, which helps with social distancing. She said each business opens each day and has health and safety measures in place. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

The “Moonlight Walk Party” is Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Emporia. Participating businesses include: