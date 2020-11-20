Emporia Main Street creating packages for troops overseas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Veterans Day may be over but the Holiday’s founding city is continuing to serve active troops overseas.

Emporia Main Street is gathering items to put together care packages for troops.This has become a tradition over the last five years now after one of their colleagues was stationed in Afghanistan.

The care packages will be filled with items like canned goods, activities, and even toiletries all of which have been donated by the community.

This event is something that Emporia Main Street looks forward to as they love hearing back from troops.

“Whether that’s a picture or a postcard or a letter, you know we make sure and get that on our social media so people who made that donation or were a part of the program can kind of see their kindness in play” says Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator with Emporia Main Street.

There’s still time left to donate with the last day being December 1st. They’re hoping to have the packages delivered to units before Christmas.

You can even donate to loved ones you know overseas as they try to deliver packages to Emporia and Kansas natives. For more information, click here.