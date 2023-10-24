EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia Main Street joined the 27 News Morning show to speak on the Día de los Muertos 2023 Festival coming up this weekend.

Día de Los Muertos is a holiday that celebrates and remembers family members that have passed away. It is a joyous occasion where people celebrate life and memories, rather than focus on death and sadness.

There will be food, dancing, games, mask-making and vendors for the community to enjoy. The event will kick off with a parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by festivities in Downtown Emporia.

Sally Sanchez, a member of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, says the event is a great way for families to get together and celebrate.

“You name it, it’s going to be out there,” she said.

Click here to go to Emporia Main Street’s webpage to learn more about the event. Or, watch the full interview linked above for more details!