Emporia Main Street in the running for $25 thousan national prize

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Main Street, a group dedicated to seeing a robust downtown area in Emporia, is in the running for a $25 thousand prize against main streets across the country.

This is the fifth year for the “America’s Main Street Contest”, which is put on by Independent We Stand. Emporia Main Street has been nominated and is in the middle of the first round of voting.

This round will end on April 19. If Emporia Main Street makes it through, the semi-final round of voting will be from April 27 to May 24. The winner will be announced on June 2.

Click here to see Emporia Main Street’s profile and to vote.