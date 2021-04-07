Emporia Main Street making local history fun with playing cards

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Main Street is teaching the town’s history in a unique way by releasing playing cards.

The each card in the deck, released just this month, represents someone or something that the town of Emporia is known for. These cards have it all, from the Pulitzer Prize winner William Allen White, to being the founding city of Veterans Day and even NASCAR legend Clint Boyer.

The idea was to show off Emporia’s rich history and heroes in a fun way and even inspire people to chase big dreams, even it they’re from a small town.

“We hope that people understand that you can make a difference in your community,” said Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods. “I think when people are exposed to different folks who have done important things in a town like Emporia, Kansas they know, ‘I can do important things too.'”

The cards have done extremely well during the past week according to Emporia Main Street. So well, they’re hoping to release a second deck in the future.

One deck of cards is just $10 and can be purchased in store or online. For more on how to order a deck online, click here.