Emporia Main Street named quarterfinalist in national competition

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia group is one step closer to winning the $25,000 prize in this year’s “America’s Main Streets contest.”

It’s an update to a story we told you about last month.

Emporia Main Street is a group dedicated to making sure the downtown area thrives.

This year, they’ve been voted into the quarterfinals for the contest.

Executive Director for Emporia Main Street Casey Woods said winning the money would allow them to help more local businesses.

“There are additional needs this year because of the pandemic,” Woods said. “That $25,000 worth of prize money to help out small businesses and the community as a whole would come in really handy this year.”

