Emporia Main Street organizing pen pal program for seniors in assisted living homes

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Main Street is working with area assisted living homes to connect seniors with pen pals.

The downtown group is delivering letters and packages once a week to seniors in Emporia Place and Sunflower Care Homes.

Each of the seniors in the program has a photo and a short bio posted on the group’s website. It includes their name, age, favorite food and hobbies.

Ashley McIlvain works at Sunflower Care Homes. She said the pandemic has been particularly difficult because the seniors haven’t been able to have visitors due to the pandemic.

“You could see that loneliness because they were used to seeing them every single day, McIlvain said. “When Emporia Main Street reached out about doing a pen pal program we decided to jump on it because it was a way for our residents to communicate with people from the outside.”

McIlvain said one of the seniors she works with has been receiving three to four letters a week. Most letters come from the Emporia area, but she said some have come from as far as California.

People can drop off letters and packages for the seniors at Emporia Main Street or they can be sent through the mail. Click here for senior profiles and mailing information.