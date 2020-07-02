Emporia Main Street receives national accreditation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program for the 20th year.

The accreditation was given to the Main Street for meeting four main points: innovation, physical development, entrepreneurship and new housing initiatives. With this, main street is able to bring in more sales and employment, while also improving the community and its quality of life, according to Casey Woods, executive director of Emporia Main Street.

Woods said it feels great to be recognized as a successful town.

“When we’re pushing as hard as we can, that means that there are more positive impacts that the citizens of this area realize on a yearly basis,” Woods said.

Although Emporia Main Street has had continued success, the office is still enforcing those four main points, while making adjustments due to the coronavirus.

The office hopes this designation will help continue their eligibility for next year’s accreditation.