EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Flinthills Mall and Emporia community celebrated the business’ 50th birthday on Saturday.

The Emporia community gathered to enjoy activities, dessert and food trucks on July 9. The party also had activities for children, including a dunk tank, bounce house and face paint.

Former mall manager Jose Feliciano came back to celebrate and sing happy birthday with the crowd.

The mall is also celebrating their newest addition, Dunham’s Sports. The store is celebrating its grand opening after two years of planning.

“Actually, the first day of business was July thirteenth, 1972, and, so this week will be the 50th birthday, so we decided to have it this weekend where we could get as many families and people out to the mall as we could,” mall manager Clarence Frye said.

Community members felt it was a great opportunity to bring people of all ages together to celebrate an Emporia staple.