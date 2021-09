EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia man has been charged with criminal threat, burglary, rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy according to Capt. Lisa Hayes of the Emporia Police Department.

Victor Cardona Rivera, 24, was taken into custody by the Emporia police after he entered the residence of a 20-year-old female at home with her toddler and threatened her and the child with a weapon.

Rivera has been booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.