LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An Emporia man has been arrested after a police chase in Lyon County on Monday.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the area of the 200 block of Road 147 at 9:10 p.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputies found the vehicle in the specified area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Emporia Police Department officers and deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle before it came to a stop in the 1500 block of Road 140. The suspect ran away and crossed a creek before he was finally apprehended by deputies.

The suspect has been identified as Troy Eastman, 51, of Emporia. He was taken to the Lyon County Jail and confined on charges of felony flee and elude and driving under the influence.