EMPORIA (KSNT) – Jordan Barr is raising the bar when it comes to fitness and being a firefighter.

Not only did he finish in the top 20 of his weight class in this year’s World’s Strongest Firefighter competition, but says his strength helps him better serve the community.

Weighing in at 310 pounds, Barr competed in the heavyweight division in this year’s competition over the weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Barr’s strength was put to the test in events like fat back farmer’s walk, Viking press, arm-over-arm sled pull and power stairs. He says it’s a test he’s been ready for ever since he was a kid.

Kansas women’s basketball puts two on Big 12 First Team

“I’ve always watched World’s Strongest Man,” Barr said. “It came on after school. It was always what was on the TV. I’ve always been into lifting weights and stuff like that, so that always went hand in hand.”

As for his job with the Emporia Fire Department, Chief Brandon Beck says having a firefighter of Barr’s size comes in handy in more ways than one.

“Jordan’s size makes him an asset to the department and to the fire service,” Beck said. “Strength is a key component of what firefighters need to do to do their job effectively and to do it safely.”

K-State’s Gregory lands on Big 12 First Team

Barr says the workouts that made him one of the world’s strongest benefit him most when he’s out on a call.

“People don’t always fall in the most prime position for you to get into,” Barr said. “Sometimes you just have to lift in a weird awkward position. Then with strong man, that kind of helps, in my mind helps build up those muscles and techniques of lifting in the most prime position.”

Click here for more Local News stories

In the competition, Barr placed in 16th out of 50 competitors in his weight class. Beck says an achievement of this size means more than an impressive performance.

“I think it’s very exciting to have somebody from our department compete at that level and then to perform that well,” Beck said. “It’s nice to put our department on the map with that kind of energy and enthusiasm that Jordan brings to the competition and to work in general.”