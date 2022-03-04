EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia man died from his injuries on Friday which he sustained after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train on Tuesday, March 2.

The Emporia Police Department confirmed that John H.F. Burton died Friday.

On Wednesday emergency crews went to a reported train crash at the Market Street railroad crossing around 4:27 p.m. a 26-year-old man had driven his Chevy Equinox around the lowered crossing arms in front of the train tracks. A train struck the man’s SUV as he drove on the tracks, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Photos taken at the scene showed both EPD and the Emporia Fire Department’s ambulances responding to the scene. The force of the collision dragged the SUV down the tracks and left it sitting on the railroad between Market Street and Mechanic Street.