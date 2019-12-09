Emporia man hospitalized after highway crash in dense fog

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Monday morning accident involving a pickup and a semi-tractor trailer has sent one person to a hospital.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on West U.S. Highway 50, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Initial investigation determined a pickup driven by 42-year-old Rene Santana-Santos of Emporia was east bound on Highway 50 when it crossed over the center line and struck the westbound semi driven by 35-year-old Johnny Pugh of Texas. The collision caused the semi to catch fire and it was a total loss.

Santana was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Lyon County rescue personnel. He was transported to Newman Hospital with serious injuries. Pugh was not injured.

There was a secondary accident caused by another vehicle striking debris in the roadway prior to the deputies’ arrival. The vehicle involved was headed east bound on Highway 50 and driven by 58-year-old Richard Kampff Jr. of Cottonwood Falls.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Chart Team responded to assist with the investigation. Highway 50 was closed for 3 hours and is currently open to one lane flagged traffic at the time of this release.

There was very dense fog which may have contributed to the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

