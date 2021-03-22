Emporia man killed in crash will be remembered March 24

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia man killed in a crash on Thursday, March 18 will be remembered during a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Steven Henry died when he was rear-ended by a car driven by a man running from the police.

Henry was fondly remembered as a local athlete, a coach, and a former NFL football player who had been inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989.

His obituary lists his surviving family including his wife Rebecca “Becky” Ulrich, his wife of forty years.

Henry’s family wrote he was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.

Steve Henry, 64, died when the pickup truck he was in was rear-ended by a car driven by Devawn Mitchell, 23, sending his truck into a utility pole.

Steve Henry played for the Baltimore Colts

Emporia State University released a statement expressing their admiration of Henry.

“Our hearts go out to his wife Becky, their children Luke, Kyle, Kaitlin and the entire Henry family after this terrible event,” said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser . “Steve was a fine man and exemplified the best of collegiate athletics.”

Henry, who once intercepted a pass against Joe Montana, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979, played for the New York Giants in 1980 and then played two games with the Baltimore Colts in 1981.

“Steve and Becky have been a big part of our athletics program,” said Weiser. “Everyone involved with ESU and the Athletics Department feels a great sense of loss, and asks everyone to keep Becky, Luke, Kyle and Kaitlin in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Emporia athlete and former NFL player was remembered by Emporia State football coach Garin Higgens.

“We extend our love, strength and support to the Henry family during this most difficult time,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins . “I know Steve was a great player at Emporia State. However I will remember him more for the type of person he was off the field. He was a generous and kind human being who will be missed by many people and his impact reached more than Emporia State football.”

Henry only recently retired from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. He was a color analyst on the radio for several Emporia State football games during the 2019 season.