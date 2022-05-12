LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility.

Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado.

According to the Emporia Police Department, Hacker was never “actually missing.” A concerned family member had reported him missing because they did not know Hacker’s location.

“We are happy to know that he has been located and is safe,” Capt. Ray D. Mattas with the Emporia Police Department told KSNT 27 News Thursday afternoon.