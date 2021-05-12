Emporia man out of hospital after driver hits him on his bike

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police are looking for a hit and run driver after Zack Holub was hit while riding his bike.

The crash happened on Tuesday on 6th Avenue. The car hit Holub from behind, sending him and his dog into a puddle. Holub broke some ribs, but his dog and bike were ok.

“Yes I do want justice, but it’s for the wellbeing of anyone out on a bike. That’s what it’s speaking for,” Holub said.

The car’s side mirror broke off in the crash. Police are looking for a black Ford explorer or a similarly colored Ford SUV. If you have any information, you can call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.