Emporia man t-boned on Kansas Turnpike attempting to make u-turn

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Sirens blaring at 2:40 a.m. Friday in Emporia were headed to the Kansas Turnpike to help with a crash that sent a 75-year-old man to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old man from Emporia was attempting to turn through the break in the barrier wall when his 2003 Trailblazer was t-boned by a 2020 International box truck from Indiana. The collision happened just after 2:30 a.m.

The 41-year-old Wichita driver had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Trailblazer was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities. The Wichita driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.