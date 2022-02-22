TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Emporia court said Tuesday that Samuel Garcia will be tried as an adult in the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

Garcia was a teenager in 2017 and only now is facing charges as an adult for the murder of Avila. Garcia is currently serving time as a juvenile for a kidnapping charge in 2017.

Judge Merlin Wheeler read the charges to Garcia that include conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of robbery, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Garcia waived his right to argue he should be tried as a juvenile and agreed to be tried as an adult.

Garcia was one of four teens who were arrested in 2017 and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal threat after a 16-year-old boy from Emporia was taken to Newman Hospital with multiple bruises, a possible broken nose, and other injuries.

At the time Garcia was 18 years old. Multiple people were interviewed by Lyon County Detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. This led to the arrests of four suspects: Andrew J. Granado, 18 of Emporia; Samuel Garcia, 18 of Emporia; and two 17-year-old juveniles from Emporia.

Garcia, currently serving time as a juvenile offender, will now be tried as an adult following today’s hearing.

In 2021, arrests were made in Lyon County and Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2017 murder of Avila, who was found in a burned car.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced in 2021 that they made five arrests related to the September 2017 murder of Jesus Avila.

Avila’s body was found in a burned vehicle on Sept. 6, 2017.

Arrested were:

Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Alan Alanis, 19, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Garcia was not arrested at that time because he was serving time as a juvenile.