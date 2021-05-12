Emporia man tried to solicit child through social media, police say

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police have arrested a man Wednesday that they say committed sexual acts with a child, and tried to solicit them through social media.

Garold Markham, 54, of Emporia, faces charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation, according to Emporia police.

The Emporia Police Department got a report Tuesday night that Markham tried to solicit a child through social media before its Investigations Division took the case over. Markham went to Peter Pan Park the next day to meet with a child, but investigators were waiting there instead and arrested him around 12:45 p.m., according to EPD.

