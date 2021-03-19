Emporia man who died in crash remembered as athletic star

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man who died in Emporia on Thursday afternoon when he was rear-ended by a car running from the police was a local athlete, coach, former NFL football player and also inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989.

Steve Henry, 64, died when the pickup truck he was in was rear-ended by Devawn Mitchell, 23, sending his truck into a utility pole. Henry’s truck sheared the pole in half, leaving it in pieces on 6th Avenue.

Steve Henry playing for the Baltimore Colts

Police officers responding to the crash administered life-saving measures, but Henry died.

“Our hearts go out to his wife Becky, their children Luke, Kyle, Kaitlin and the entire Henry family after this terrible event,” said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser . “Steve was a fine man and exemplified the best of collegiate athletics.”

Henry, who once intercepted a pass against Joe Montana, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979, played for the New York Giants in 1980 and then played two games with the Baltimore Colts in 1981.

“Steve and Becky have been a big part of our athletics program,” said Weiser. “Everyone involved with ESU and the Athletics Department feels a great sense of loss, and asks everyone to keep Becky, Luke, Kyle and Kaitlin in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Emporia athlete and former NFL player was remembered by Emporia State football coach Garin Higgens.

“We extend our love, strength and support to the Henry family during this most difficult time,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins . “I know Steve was a great player at Emporia State. However I will remember him more for the type of person he was off the field. He was a generous and kind human being who will be missed by many people and his impact reached more than Emporia State football.”

Henry only recently retired from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. He was a color analyst on the radio for several Emporia State football games during the 2019 season.

Mitchell is currently held in the Lyon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was out of prison on community supervision from a previous violent felony conviction.