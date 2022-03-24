EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police arrested a man Thursday who they said tried to rob an area gas station.
Darren L. Hutcherson, 57, of Emporia, has been taken to the Lyon County Detention Center and faces a charge of attempted robbery, according to the Emporia Police Department. Officers went around 1 p.m. to the Max’s BP at 202 E. 6th Ave on a report of a robbery. The caller told EPD that the robber had left on a bicycle.
The department said its officers got to the gas station in “less than one minute” and found a man that matched the suspect’s description a few blocks away. After questioning him, they took Hutcherson into custody. EPD did not specify if Hutcherson successfully took anything from the gas station, or what.
Hutcherson is a registered violent offender, with convictions dating as far back as 1990, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Courts in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Lyon counties have convicted him in the following cases:
- 12 counts of burglary in 1990, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2010; 10 being in buildings and two in cars.
- Three counts of aggravated assault in 1990 and 2019; One being against a law enforcement officer.
- Eight counts of theft in 1990, 1995, 1998, 2003 and 2014, one of those being for an amount between $1,000 and $25,000.