EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City Mayor of Emporia has officially retired on Wednesday, allowing a new face to fill the principle role in the city’s government.

Susan Brinkman (Photo Courtesy/City of Emporia)

The City of Emporia announced via social media on Feb. 14 that its mayor, Daniel Giefer, was stepping down as of Feb. 15. Giefer reportedly sent the city a letter requesting to leave the position due to health reasons.

“The mayor’s position requires day-to-day personal contact with many individuals, which I will be unable to do,” Giefer said.

Giefer will continue to serve the city by filling the role of city commissioner and as a board member of Emporia Enterprise. Vice-Mayor Susan Brinkman will be stepping in to fill the role of mayor for Emporia. A new vice-mayor will be chosen at a later date.

Giefer is a graduate from Pittsburg State University where he studied to become an electrician, according to Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson. Giefer is the owner of two local businesses in Emporia and has previously pursued work as an electrician. He is originally from Gerard and moved to Emporia in 1970.

Johnson said Brinkman holds a bachelors degree in psychology, a bachelor of fine arts degree in photography and a masters degree in counseling from Emporia State University. Before her time with the city’s government, Brinkman served for two terms as a member of the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education. She is the owner of the Bourbon Cowboy, a woman-owned nightclub and pool hall, and spent 20 years in several roles at ESU. She originally comes from Lenexa and moved to Emporia in 1990.