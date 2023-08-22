EMPORIA (KSNT) – A local sanitation department is moving its hours of operation to avoid the extreme heat.

The City of Emporia posted on its Facebook page, that the sanitation department will be moving its collection routes to the morning, due to the unprecedented weather conditions. Crews will start collecting on residential and commercial routes at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug 25.

The city asks residents and businesses to have their polycarts and dumpsters ready for collection on their scheduled days of pickup. For any resident who has questions, you can contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at (620) 340-6339.