Emporia organization continues services for children, victims of abuse during coronavirus pandemic

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The pandemic has made it difficult for some local organizations to serve those who need them the most.

SOS in Emporia is a non-profit organization that serves victims of sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.

While they may not be able to interact with clients like they used to, they’ve still been able to offer important services during the pandemic.

From their 24/7 help line to assist victims with safety planning, protection orders and resources to continuing to house clients at their domestic shelter.

“We’re really concerned about the safety of all of them and that they might not be able to call us or meet with our advocates like they might have prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Community Relations Coordinator Kari Wedel said. “So, we’re doing our best to stay open and operational and be there for our clients.”

CASA volunteers are continuing their advocacy while practicing social distancing. The child visitation and exchange center is offering virtual supervised visits, and the child advocacy center is still conducting child disclosure interviews with a few additional health precautions in place.

For more information about the services SOS offers, click HERE.