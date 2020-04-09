Emporia organizations create disaster relief fund for non-profits, small businesses

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia organizations like the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE and United Way of the Flint Hills are teaming up to help businesses and non-profits affected by coronavirus with the creation of the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.

This new fund broadens the reach of the existing Lyon County Disaster Relief Fund. Businesses and non-profits in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties can apply for coronavirus relief.

“In the Emporia region, we know how many people are serviced by our non-profits, and without those resources this area will continue to struggle,” said Casey Woods, executive director of Emporia Main Street.

The fund will be split in two ways. Non-profits can apply for relief through United Way of the Flint Hills. Small businesses need to apply through Emporia Main Street.

While non-profits just need to prove there is a need for the funds, Woods said businesses need to show an ability to bounce back.

“For small businesses, we’ll look at need and the ability to jump start their business,” Woods said. “As we get towards the end of the pandemic requirements, what are their needs to restart their business effectively?”

The fund has been established with the Emporia Community Foundation. Check donations can be made payable to the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund and sent to Emporia Main Street at 727 Commercial Street in Emporia. Online donations can be made here.