TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced funding totaling more than $1.7 million would be invested into downtown revitalization projects in Emporia and Osawatomie.

Each community will revive $250,000 in funds in the form of federal grants, according to the Office of the Governor. The $500,000 will be matched with $1,236,632 from local funding.

The federal grants come from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division. This year, five projects have been funded totaling almost $1.1 million.

In Osawatomie, the funds will be used to fix roofing, windows and doors and demolish an attached garage on a downtown building. The first floor will be for commercial space and the second floor will have short-term living rentals, according to the press release.

In Emporia, grant funds will be used to install a sprinkler system and roofing, repair a masonry wall and improvements for individuals with disabilities on a building downtown. The first floor will have office space, an art studio and community space. The second floor will have short-term lodging units, according to the press release.

“Emporia Main Street is excited about the recent grant announcement to facilitate the redevelopment of the Gazette building in downtown Emporia, Kansas,” Executive Director for Emporia Main Street Casey Woods said. “The upper story housing and lower story commercial options facilitated by this grant will fill needs within the core of our community while also preserving one of our most important historical buildings. We appreciate the Department of Commerce as they continue to emphasize entrepreneurship, housing, and revitalization efforts in Kansas Main Street communities.”

