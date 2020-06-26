Emporia players potentially exposed to coronavirus at girls basketball tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A player at a youth basketball tournament has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials warned Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified Lyon County Public Health that a player tested positive for COVID-19 that attended a youth girls basketball tournament in Parkville, Missouri on Saturday, June 20th.

Lyon County Public Health said it wants to ensure the safety of Lyon County residents by notifying attendees who participated in this event. The particular game was at the KCP 5/6th Grade Basketball Tournament on Court 3 at the Parkville Athletic Complex.

Lyon County Public Health has contacted the known close contacts of the positive player to notify them of the potential exposure and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact. Attendees of the tournament are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for coronavirus symptoms.