Emporia police arrest man accused of shooting woman in argument

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police have arrested a man they said shot a woman during a Friday afternoon argument.

Edgar G. Gonzalez, 28, faces aggravated battery charges for the shooting at 1213 Beverly St. Officers originally responded to Newman Regional Health after a woman showed up with a gunshot wound. Witnesses at the scene told responding officers the shooting happened during an argument, which led Emporia police to arrest Gonzalez.

Officers booked Gonzalez into the Lyon County Detention Center, and sent an affidavit to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office to consider the charges.