Emporia police arrest both suspects in connection with a string of armed robberies

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - Emporia police have both suspects in custody after a string of armed robberies around town.

Police arrested Gustavo Perez-Garcia, 36, of Emporia, for robbing a Casey's General Store in south Emporia twice, on Wednesday morning and Sunday morning.

Police believe he also robbed Angelina's Fahsion, 328 Commercial, Sunday evening. Police say the stores lost cash and merchandise in the armed robberies.

Detectives had been searching for a second suspect in the three robberies: 22-year-old Daniel McClead of Emporia.

EPD located and took McClead into custody around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

