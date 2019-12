Photo from the Emporia Police Department

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Police Chief Scott Cronk announced he’s retiring effective January 1, 2020.

Chief Cronk began his career with the Emporia Police Department in July 1981 as a reserve police officer.

He became a full-time commissioned officer at EPD in February 1983. He rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Chief in June of 2013.

Deputy Chief Ed Owens will serve as interim chief until a permanent chief is hired.