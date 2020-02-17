Emporia Police Department looking for payments from 10-year-old parking tickets

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Emporia are finding parking tickets from up to a decade ago in their mailbox this year.

The tickets can go all the way back to 2010. Justin Orzel was born and raised in Emporia. He said the tickets came as a shock, as he thought the parking tickets were fake.

“I mean just my business alone that I work at, there’s about six employees and we all got statements last year for quite a bit of tickets that we didn’t know that we had,” Orzel said. “I thought it was a joke or a scam of some sort.”

The Emporia Police Department declined an interview with KSNT News. In an email, a spokesperson for the department said the tickets are legal, as they are within the statute of limitations to issue the ticket.

While some people say they’ve paid the fines, EPD says some of these notices are to pay for the late fees associated with the parking tickets. According to EPD, the fine print on the ticket states that the fine will double after 10 days. For example, say a person receives $5 a ticket and pays that amount by mail after the 10 days, they still owe another $5.

Orzel says he went to the Emporia Police Department for an itemized receipt of what he owes and what he paid, but was not given one. EPD said that it is possible to get a receipt, and anyone dealing with this issue can contact Sergeant Lisa Sage or call (620) 343-4200.

“I’m happy to talk to anyone who feels they weren’t treated fairly or professionally over receiving a parking notice,” Sage said. “We’re reasonable, professional and accommodating, as we realize this is upsetting for some people.”