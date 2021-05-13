Emporia Police identify vehicle that injured cyclist in hit and run

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police have identified the vehicle that injured a cyclist during a hit and run on Tuesday, May 12.

The cyclist told police, the car and the bicyclist were going west on 6th Avenue when it struck the bicyclist on his left shoulder. The bicyclist crashed and fell, but the car sped off.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to help them identify the driver.

The driver of a Ford SUV fled the scene after the passenger side mirror hit cyclist Zachary Holub, 38 , of Emporia.

Police said they found a passenger-side mirror left at the scene from the suspected car that hit the bicyclist.

The FORD SUV is either an Edge or Escape and will be missing a side view mirror.

If you have any information about this case or any other crime, please contact the

Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously

through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or through your online or mobile

device at P3Tips